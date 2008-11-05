Journal of Interactive Marketing
Current Issue:Autumn (Fall) 2008
Volume 22, Issue 4
Recently Published Articles
- Developing a scale to measure the enjoyment of Web experiences (pages 40–57)
Aleck Lin, Shirley Gregor and Michael Ewing
Version of Record online: 5 NOV 2008 | DOI: 10.1002/dir.20120
- The effects of the dimensions of technology readiness on technology acceptance: An empirical analysis (pages 19–39)
Shun Yin Lam, Jeongwen Chiang and A. Parasuraman
Version of Record online: 5 NOV 2008 | DOI: 10.1002/dir.20119
- The persuasiveness of online safety cues: The impact of prevention focus compatibility of Web content on consumers' risk perceptions, attitudes, and intentions (pages 58–72)
Guda Van Noort, Peter Kerkhof and Bob M. Fennis
Version of Record online: 5 NOV 2008 | DOI: 10.1002/dir.20121
- The effects of reference prices on bidding behavior in interactive pricing mechanisms (pages 2–18)
Agnieszka Wolk and Martin Spann
Version of Record online: 5 NOV 2008 | DOI: 10.1002/dir.20118
- Improving predictive scoring models through model aggregation (pages 51–68)
Edward C. Malthouse and Kirstin M. Derenthal
Version of Record online: 6 OCT 2008 | DOI: 10.1002/dir.20117