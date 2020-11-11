JPGN Reports is an open access journal published on behalf of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) and the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN), and provides a forum for exchange of information pertinent to the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition aimed to enhance the care of pediatric and young adult patients and for investigators to pursue related areas requiring further study. The journal fills a specific broadly inclusive niche for reports across the spectrum of clinical and translational research from bench to public health, clinical study protocols, reports on scientific conferences and workshops, clinical reports of novel cases and treatment opportunities in this field.

Your open access article publication charges (APCs) may be covered by your institution. Find out if you are eligible here.

Writing the Best Manuscript Possible - Attend the Live Event on April 16 2025

Articles

CASE IMAGE
Open access

Myofibroblastic tumor (GIMT) in children: A case report

Rui WenJing ZhangPan Wang
  •  31 March 2025
CASE REPORT
Open access

An indolent case of traumatic bowel injury as a superior mesenteric artery syndrome mimic

Arvinth Shivaa SethuramanAshley Giselle FonsecaJacobo Leopoldo Santolaya
  •  26 March 2025
CASE REPORT
Open access

A novel approach to stabilization of bleeding gastroesophageal varices in infants

Sussette G. SzachowiczElyse KerianCatherine DeGeeterRiad Rahhal
  •  24 March 2025
SHORT COMMUNICATION
Open access

Effect of cystic fibrosis modulator therapies on serum levels of fat‐soluble vitamins

Elena Crehuá-GaudizaSaioa Vicente SantamaríaMarina Álvarez BeltránCarmen Martín FernándezCarlos Tutau GómezInés Loverdos EseverriRuth García RomeroEncarni Torcuato RubioRodrigo Del Brío CastilloMaría Garriga GarcíaCelia Gascón GalindoJosé Ramón Gutiérrez MartínezAna María Castro MillánSara Sierra San NicolásPilar Ortiz PérezCamila García VolpeEnrique Salcedo LobatoAgustín De La Mano HernándezSara María Fernández GonzálezAna Reyes DomínguezLuis Peña-QuintanaDavid González JiménezCystic Fibrosis and Pancreas Working Group of the Spanish Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Paediatric Society (SEGHNP)
  •  17 March 2025
REPLY
Open access

Response to “Letter to the Editor in response to: ‘ZFYVE19 gene mutation: A novel variant of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis’”

Ben Sabbahia Dalal
  •  17 March 2025
More articles

The following is a list of the most cited articles based on citations published in the last three years, according to CrossRef.

Open access

Persistent SARS‐CoV‐2 Nucleocapsid Protein Presence in the Intestinal Epithelium of a Pediatric Patient 3 Months After Acute Infection

Dalia Arostegui MDKenny Castro MDSteven Schwarz MDKatherine Vaidy MDSimon Rabinowitz MDThomas Wallach MD
  •  3 December 2021
Open access

Foreign‐body Ingestions in Children During COVID‐19 Pandemic in a Pediatric Referral Center

Antonio PizzolCaterina RigazioPier Luigi CalvoFederico ScottoniAlessandro PaneFabrizio GennariFabio Cisarò
  •  11 November 2020
Open access

Epidemiology of Pediatric Foreign Body Ingestions Amidst the Coronavirus 2019 Pandemic at a Tertiary Care Children's Hospital

Lauren J. KleinKatherine BlackMichael DoleDanielle K. Orsagh-Yentis
  •  24 January 2022
Open access

Quantitation of Exosomes and Their MicroRNA Cargos in Frozen Human Milk

Haichuan WangDi WuSonal SukreetAnthony DelaneyMandy B. BelfortJanos Zempleni
  •  4 February 2022
Open access

Real World Experience With Dupilumab in Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Children and Young Adults at a Tertiary Care Pediatric Medical Center

Erin Phillips Syverson MDEitan Rubinstein MD
  •  25 February 2022
More articles

Latest news

More news >