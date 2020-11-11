Edited By: Giuseppe Indolfi, MD and Sandeep K. Gupta, MD
JPGN Reports is an open access journal published on behalf of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) and the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN), and provides a forum for exchange of information pertinent to the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition aimed to enhance the care of pediatric and young adult patients and for investigators to pursue related areas requiring further study. The journal fills a specific broadly inclusive niche for reports across the spectrum of clinical and translational research from bench to public health, clinical study protocols, reports on scientific conferences and workshops, clinical reports of novel cases and treatment opportunities in this field.
Myofibroblastic tumor (GIMT) in children: A case report
- 31 March 2025
An indolent case of traumatic bowel injury as a superior mesenteric artery syndrome mimic
- 26 March 2025
A novel approach to stabilization of bleeding gastroesophageal varices in infants
- 24 March 2025
Effect of cystic fibrosis modulator therapies on serum levels of fat‐soluble vitamins
- 17 March 2025
Persistent SARS‐CoV‐2 Nucleocapsid Protein Presence in the Intestinal Epithelium of a Pediatric Patient 3 Months After Acute Infection
- 3 December 2021
Foreign‐body Ingestions in Children During COVID‐19 Pandemic in a Pediatric Referral Center
- 11 November 2020
Epidemiology of Pediatric Foreign Body Ingestions Amidst the Coronavirus 2019 Pandemic at a Tertiary Care Children's Hospital
- 24 January 2022
Quantitation of Exosomes and Their MicroRNA Cargos in Frozen Human Milk
- 4 February 2022
