JPGN Reports is an open access journal published on behalf of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN) and the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN), and provides a forum for exchange of information pertinent to the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition aimed to enhance the care of pediatric and young adult patients and for investigators to pursue related areas requiring further study. The journal fills a specific broadly inclusive niche for reports across the spectrum of clinical and translational research from bench to public health, clinical study protocols, reports on scientific conferences and workshops, clinical reports of novel cases and treatment opportunities in this field.



Your open access article publication charges (APCs) may be covered by your institution. Find out if you are eligible here.